Saint George, UT

Victim survives after being shot in the face in St. George cemetery

By Spencer Burt
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
 11 days ago
The victim of a shooting Saturday night in a St. George cemetery is expected to recover.

Saturday around 8 p.m., St. George Police were dispatched to the area of Thunder Junction Park and Tonaquint Cemetery on a report of a possible car crash.

When they arrived, officers found a male had been shot in the face. They rendered medical aid at the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital emergency room. Police secured the scene as they began the investigation.

The police department announced Tuesday that the victim, whose name nor age was not released, is expected to recover.

"[He] is incredibly lucky to be alive," a press release stated.

At the scene, police spoke with someone who gave them information that ultimately led them to an arrest for a secondary case. They served a search warrant at a St. George residence, where they found evidence that led to the arrest of 19-year-old Luke William Stauffer on suspicion of several felony counts of drug-related and weapons charges. However, police later clarified to FOX 13 that this was not connected to the shooting.

The suspected shooter is still at large.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call St. George PD's tip line at 435-627-4338 and reference incident number 21 P017959.

Comments / 1

