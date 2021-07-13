App Localization Service The Next Booming Segment in the Global Market | Nitro Software, Alconost, Acclaro, Babble-on

App localization service is the process of modifying a mobile application to adapt to the needs and preferences of users in a different geographic region. Translation solutions are often an important feature of app localization but providers take other aspects into consideration such as adapting to local regulations and cultural differences. App localization providers typically employ local translators, editors, and engineers to ensure a seamless transition. Clients may utilize app localization services when looking to expand their app to other regions, in a well-functioning form that adapts to the local language, culture, and regulations. For example, app localization services could be used when expanding a banking app to a new region that speaks a different language and uses a different form of currency.