Deadline to apply for free community college in Connecticut is Thursday. Here’s how to register.

Connecticut students have until Thursday night to apply for the state’s debt-free community college program, the Pledge to Advance Connecticut.

The PACT program, funded through revenue from sports betting and online gambling, covers the leftover costs of attending one of the state’s community colleges after students receive federal, state and institutional aid. During the 2020-2021 school year, about 4,000 students participated in the program. Acceptance is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Established in 2019, the program is available to Connecticut residents who graduated from an in-state high school, received their GED or were homeschooled. They must be enrolling as full-time students for the first time in any of the community colleges, although those who participated in dual enrollment programs during high school are also eligible.

Current community college students are not eligible for the program, along with students who enrolled in a trade school or other postsecondary program but did not finish.

In order to qualify for priority consideration, eligible students must enroll in classes at any of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. After selecting and applying to a school, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid , or FAFSA, and register for 12 or more credits. Applicants must accept all FAFSA grants, but do not need to accept federal loans. Then, PACT funding will be automatically applied to their account, the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system said.

Once enrolled in a community college, students must participate in a degree or certificate program and remain in good academic standing. If a student has a documented disability that may make it difficult to take 12 credits each semester, the program will work with that individual and their adviser to figure out an appropriate amount of credits.

“There is still time for Connecticut residents to qualify for free community college, but with the July 15 deadline, the time to enroll is now,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said, in a statement. “Graduates of our community college programs can even transfer seamlessly to four-year universities and Charter Oak State College, potentially saving tens of thousands of dollars toward a bachelor’s degree.”

Students who wish to apply to the program can visit www.ct.edu/pact . Each college will have multilingual representatives available to assist families with the application process.

Amanda Blanco can be reached at ablanco@courant.com .