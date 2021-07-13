Connecticut Supreme Court orders review of $20 million bond in case against MIT researcher accused of killing Yale grad student Kevin Jiang

The Connecticut Supreme Court has ordered a review of the $20 million bond set for MIT researcher Qinxuan Pan, the Massachusetts man accused of fatally shooting Yale grad student Kevin Jiang earlier this year before leading authorities on a monthslong, nationwide manhunt.

Pan ultimately was arrested in Alabama, where authorities have said it appeared he was preparing to flee the country, and he was ordered held on the potentially record-setting bond upon his extradition to Connecticut at the end of May.

Pan’s defense attorney, William Gerace, appealed the bond shortly after that hearing and late last month the state Supreme Court plucked it from the state Appellate Court, preempting the Appellate Court’s review and ordering the bond be reviewed itself.

The court gave New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer until Thursday to either “articulate the facts it found and the factors it considered” in setting the bond in a filing to the Supreme Court or hold another hearing to do so, according to the order issued July 1.

The $20 million bond is believed to be a record in Connecticut but is only a fraction of the $50 million prosecutors originally requested on May 20 when the 30-year-old was arraigned virtually from the Elm Street courthouse.

Prosecutors cited the 30-year-old and his parents’ apparent wealth and Pan’s clear flight risk after more than three months eluding local and federal authorities in asking for the staggering bond, but they offered few other details publicly at the time about the scale of the Pans’ wealth.

Pan appeared Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Gerald Harmon, who was set to consider another appeal to the bond but instead opted to wait for the results of the Supreme Court’s order before acting. Another hearing was scheduled for July 28.

The unusual step by the Supreme Court means the next steps for everyone involved in the case are unclear and all are left waiting for Fischer’s response to the order on Thursday. Gerace said he has not been approached yet about the possibility of scheduling another hearing before Fischer and did not know how the court might respond to the order.

“I don’t think anybody does, we’re setting new precedent here,” he said.

Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, a 26-year-old grad student and U.S. Army veteran, at about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6 on Lawrence Street near Yale’s campus. Jiang was found lying near his car with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, Pan had an encounter with North Haven police, who towed his damaged car, but only later discovered it was reported stolen and could no longer find Pan in North Haven. The U.S. Marshals Service launched a nationwide manhunt and New Haven police announced their plans to charge Pan with murder, but it would take three full months before marshals finally caught up with him in Mongomery, Alabama.

There they found Pan renting an apartment under a false name and during his arrest discovered seven cellphones, $19,000 cash and his father’s passport, prosecutors have said.

Investigators also learned Pan had known Jiang’s fiancée, 22-year-old Zion Perry, from her time studying at MIT, previously released court records showed. The pair never had any romantic relationship and she had not seen him or heard from him since May 2020, she told police, but license plate reader data showed Pan’s mother’s vehicle traveled to New Haven twice last fall — even coming within 1,000 feet of Perry’s apartment at one point.

At Pan’s arraignment, Fischer issued a protective order barring Pan from having any contact whatsoever with a woman with the initials “ZP.”

Pan has lived in the U.S. since 2007 and is an American citizen, but he was born in Shanghai, Gerace has said. Prosecutors and court records suggested Pan may have been plotting to flee to China during his months on the run.

Pan previously worked as an artificial intelligence researcher at the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Lab and has a “stratospheric” IQ, Gerace has said. Now he is intensely focused on his own defense, especially the high bond.

“My client compartmentalizes his attention and right now it’s on the bond,” Gerace said Tuesday afternoon. “He’s very invested in his defense, the discussions I’ve had with him are very lengthy, but at this point we’re totally focused on the bond issue and we haven’t discussed anything else about his case or a defense.”

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com .