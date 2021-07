A few things have never really changed about the beloved fast food chain Chick-fil-A. Since the opening of the restaurant in the 1940s, the company values have always been informed by the devout Christian faith of its founder S. Truett Cathy, for example — thus the reason Chick-fil-A is not open on Sunday, so workers have the chance to attend worship services if they so choose, according to Fox Business. So too has the chicken sandwich long been the proverbial main event when it comes to the chain's sales, despite their being myriad menu options available.