Mcdowell County, WV

McDowell County Deputy on paid leave after his arrest

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9SXh_0avlkBzG00

AVONDALE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County Deputy is suspended with pay following his arrest for domestic battery.

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at around 9:30 pm, a 911 hang-up call was made, and several attempts by dispatchers to contact the number back were not successful. Dispatch advised police that the phone ping was from Deputy Kevin Shelton’s home in Avondale.

Cpl. Pierson advised that Deputy Shelton called the Welch Detachment of the State Police about ten minutes later and asked if any calls were received on him. Cpl. Pierson says he could hear a female in the background talking and asked if everything was okay. Cpl. Pierson says Deputy Shelton told him everything was okay, but the female victim advised that everything was not okay. The female victim asked to meet with Cpl. Pierson in Roderfield.

Once they met, the victim was crying and very upset. She told troopers that when she arrived home for the evening, Deputy Shelton was drinking and intoxicated. They later got into an argument, and Shelton allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and by the arm, then struck her in the mouth. The victim tried calling 911, but Shelton advised her to hang the phone up. State Police noticed that the victim’s bottom lip was swollen with dried blood on it.

Deputy Martin Kevin Shelton is charged with one count of domestic battery. The West Virginis State Police are handling the investigation.

McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy confirmed to Lootpress that Shelton is on paid suspension pending a complete investigation.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
