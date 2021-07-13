Roy K. Butler, 80, of Princeton died Saturday evening, July 10, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Born March 7, 1941, in Monroe County, he was the son of the late Phillip K. Butler and Ruth Thompson Butler. After a long career with Conn-Weld Industries, he retired after many years of service as a machinist. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church on the New Hope Road in Princeton. Roy loved working in his garden, raising flowers and watching sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother James Butler. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Dorothy Marie Stovall Butler; One son and daughter-in-law, Richard W. and Karen Butler; Two grandchildren, Kevin and Megan Butler; Brother, Ted Butler and wife Bonnie; Nieces, Susan Stovall, Sherri Underwood and Angela Guill; Nephews, Steve and Jeff Butler; Special great-niece, Brittany Bradley; Great-niece, Amanda Thompson; Great-nephew, Zachary Hodges and others. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 16, 2021 from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with Dr. Dan Jividen officiating. Entombment will follow in Chapel of Wildwood Mausoleum, Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Friends may visit with the family Friday from Noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those unable to attend the services, his service will be webcasted. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Butler Family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Roy K. Butler, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.