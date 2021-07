While politicians and financial gurus continue to weigh in on inflationary trends, the data firm Numerator went right to consumers to ask how they feel about rising prices. According to a new Numerator study based on shopper queries during June and July, four in five consumers said they have noticed price hikes on their frequently purchased groceries and household goods. Further, two-thirds say that they expect such items to go up even more over the next six months and 54% are moderately or significantly concerned about having to pay higher prices.