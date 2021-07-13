Connie Lynn (Spence) Carroll, 71, of Delbarton, passed from this world on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary hypertension.

She was born July 7, 1950, at Delbarton to the late Earl Charles Spence Sr. and Chloie Hall. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Spence. Her mother and father-in-law, Jack and Ruth Carroll. Brothers-in-law, Toney Mahon, Sr. and Eugene “Buck” Carroll, sister-in-law, Barbara Spence and several nieces and nephews.

Connie was a homemaker. She was baptized and attended the Rockhouse Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Jack Carroll. Her daughters, Christie (Nathan) Fortney and Amanda (Raney) Davis. Her grandchildren, Jaclynn “Kiara” Carroll, and Jeffrey “JT” White.

Also surviving are her brothers, Ray Spence, Earl (Virginia) Spence, Leonard (Gail) Spence, John Jay Spence, Danny (Debbie) Spence, and David (Shelly) Spence and sister, Patricia Mahon.

She also leaves behind a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00pm at the Chafin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Erwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, KY. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-9pm. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Chafin Funeral Home is proudly serving the Carroll Family.

