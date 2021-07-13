Charleston Fire Stations receive comfortable donation

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Last Thursday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner joined with AT&T West Virginia President Andy Feeny to announce Believe Appalachia’s donation of new mattresses to all Charleston Fire Stations.

The city voted to allow to accept AT&T’s donation money to purchase the mattresses for the first responders during a Charleston City Council meeting held February 3, 2020.

“We are grateful to AT&T and the Believe Appalachia campaign for donating mattresses to our firefighters,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “These folks put their lives on the line to keep Charleston and her people safe daily. Giving them a nice place to rest, in the few moments they are able, will no doubt help our first responders.”

Feeny explained AT&T’s donation, stating that the contribution is part of the company’s $50,000 investment in ‘helping the helpers’ in the ongoing fight against the opioid addiction crisis.

“AT&T is proud to continue our support for the community and West Virginia’s first responders by helping provide new mattresses for every fire station in Charleston through our Believe Appalachia initiative,” Feeny said. “AT&T Believes in Appalachia, in Charleston, and in our first responders.”

A portion of the mattresses was delivered on Thursday to Charleston Fire Department Station 2 at 808 Virginia Street West.