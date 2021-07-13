Cancel
Summers County, WV

Shade Tree to support the Summers County Fireman’s Association at weekend show

By Gailyn Markham
HINTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Shade Tree Car Club will support the Summers County Fireman’s Association at their next car show on Saturday, July 17.

Stephanie French, secretary and treasurer for Shade Tree Car Club, says the car show will last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants are scheduled to meet at Shady Spring High School at 10 a.m. Saturday morning before making their way to Summers County. They will be escorted by the Jumping Branch Fire Department in one of their fire trucks, the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department and the Summers County Sheriff’s Department as they make their way through downtown Hinton.

Yesterday’s Rides of Princeton, who is also participating in the show, will meet in Princeton and will be escorted by the Pipestem Fire Department upon entering Summers County.

The ride will conclude at 11 a.m. at the Lifeline Church in Hinton where the car show will be held.

French says all the Summers County Volunteer Fire Departments will be present to support the Fireman’s Association.

The event, which is sponsored by R T Rogers Oil Co, will feature food from the Cast Iron Café and Totally Glazed out of Princeton.

A portion of Saturday’s proceeds will be given to the Summers County Fireman’s Association.

Vice President of the Fireman’s Association Bill Costomiris stated that the proceeds will be divided between Hinton Area Elementary School, Talcott Elementary School and Jumping Branch Elementary School.

Costomiris explained that each of the schools work to provide clothing and other necessary items to children in need.

“It is always a pleasure to help,” Costomiris said. “I didn’t grow up rich, but I didn’t grow up poor. I always had what I needed. There are so many, especially kids, that don’t get the nice things in life and, hopefully, this will get them the stuff that they need.”

French, describing the event as “a huge family and community effort, says Shade Tree is excited to support the Fireman’s Association as they work to help Summers County youth.

