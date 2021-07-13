Barbara Jean Parker, 90, died at 5:36 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 in Godfrey. Born April 22, 1931 in Chillicothe, Ohio, she was the daughter of Lucille (Malson) Rife Bomkamp and her step-father, Fred Bomkamp. She married John Parker on May 16, 1950 in Piggot, Arkansas. Together they started Parker Asphalt Paving Company. He preceded her in death in 1995. Barbara was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She is survived by her three girls, Kathy Parker of Alton, Peggy Brooks (Bill) of Alton, and Theresa Parker Stutz (David) of Alton. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Robert Barnhart, Rachel Barnhart Roper, William (Axing) Brooks, Benjamin Brooks, Nickolas (Julie) Brooks, Nathaniel (Jen) Brooks, Jacob (Diana) Brooks, Kelly Brooks (Dan) McCormick, Adam (Andrea) Stutz, Zachary Stutz, Tyler Stutz and Ian Stutz, and 14 great grandchildren, Brandon Roper, Abbi Barnhart, Alex Barnhart, Hannah Pellegrino, Taylor Heston, Nickolas Brooks, Nolan Brooks, Qian Xi Brooks, Parker Brooks, Will McCormick, Clayton McCormick, Drew McCormick, Aiden Stutz, and Addison Stutz. Along with her mother and step-father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Erson Bomkamp and a granddaughter-in-law, Kristen Barnhart. Barbara’s legacy is the wonderful family she and her late husband leave behind to cherish her memory. Her quiet dignity and supportive nature helped to cement our family bond…Her family came first. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital’s for Children. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.