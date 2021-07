Wyson Mac Bartley, 67, of Beckley, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Raleigh General Hospital.

He was a Coal Mine Truck driver.

Wyson was preceded in death by his parents James and Iva Bartley.

He is survived by sisters, Hettie Bass and Billie Bender; brothers, Frederick and Paul Bartley.

Wyson will be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.