Princeton, WV

Betty Ruth Pendergrass

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 12 days ago
Betty Ruth Pendergrass, 75, of Princeton, died Monday, July 12, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Leonard Cecil and Leoma Holt Cecil.

Betty was retired from First Century Bank. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Pendergrass; son, Donald Pendergrass, Sr.; and siblings, Richard Cecil and Joann Malinow.

Survivors include son, Daniel Pendergrass of Princeton; daughter, Deborah Staten and husband Bryan of Princeton; sister, Diane Hatley of Princeton; brothers, Gerald Cecil and wife Debbie of Cicero, IL and Dwight Cecil and wife Fran of Romeoville, IL; sister-in-law, Judy Cecil of Princeton; and left to cherish her memory are several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton with Pastor Chris Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 15, 2021 from noon until service hour at the Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.bailey-kirk.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Betty Ruth Pendergrass please visit our Sympathy Store.

