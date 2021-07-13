Springfield Man Arrested In Connection With Alleged Abduction Of Girl From Georgia

A Springfield man is in custody in connection with the alleged abduction of a 13-year-old girl from Georgia. The girl was found in Springfield just before 7 Sunday morning after she called 911. She was found crying, sitting on the steps of the Lincoln Depot downtown, about a block from the police station. The girl told authorities that she had communicated with an individual over social media who picked her up in her hometown of Cochran, Georgia and transported her to Springfield.