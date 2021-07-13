Cancel
NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Gives His Level Of Trust On A Scale Of 1-10 For Giannis Antetokounmpo As A Playoff Superstar

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.

On Tuesday morning, on FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless ranked his trust in Giannis Antetokounmpo as a playoff superstar on a scale from 1-10.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

