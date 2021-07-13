Hourly adjustments are announced on Post

After not being able to get this delicious bottle of wine for the last few months, she has returned. And, she’s changed her outfit. It’s still that delicious pink sparkling wine on the inside, just a bit of an update on the label. I know, it’s a vicious cycle we’re in right now. Clara is available, then disappears again. This is the second container we have received since the beginning of Covid. It’s not as big as the first. However, do not fret, your friends here at the Bottle Shop have secured almost the entire container just for you, our amazing customers. The price is the same at $15/bt (or $144/case). If you are looking to grab some for the rest of the summer, this is your opportunity. I would imagine this is the last drop until sometime this fall. Grab some for Labor Day or just a random Tuesday that could use a little lift. No matter what day, it’s always a good day for Clara C! Stop by the shop for a bottle or email orders to [email protected]. Cheers!