Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Hourly adjustments are announced on Post

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In support of Operation Victory Wellness some Family and MWR facilities will adjust opening hours of operations on specific dates. - Warrior Zone will open at Noon on the following Fridays: July 16, 2021, August 13, 2021 and September 17, 2021. - Spare Time will open at Noon on the...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Hours#Mwr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Summer hours announced for reopened Fitness Center

After nearly 15 months, The Fitness Center is open! Penn College employees must purchase their memberships through payroll deduction using the form on the center’s myPCT portal page. Summer hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursday and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays. The Fitness Center, on the second floor of the Bush Campus Center, is closed on weekends.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Burlington restaurant adjusts hours due to lack of employees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington business is closing during part of the week because it doesn’t have enough workers. According to a Facebook post, El Gato’s Burlington location will be closed Sunday to Tuesday. “This has not been an easy decision as we hate to disappoint our loyal customers...
Norfolk, NEsiouxlandproud.com

Norfolk’s Aquaventure to adjust park hours due to staffing issues

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – This summer, pools across the country have been dealing with a lack of staff. Norfolk’s Aquaventure Water Park is no different. The park announced changes to its hours of operation. Aquaventure Water Park is usually open 11:30am-7pm, but the current staffing shortage means that for the...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

JCACC Business After Hours POSTPONED

According to the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, the Business After Hours event scheduled for tonight at Champions Car Wash has been postponed due to inclement weather. The event will now be held on Tuesday, July 27th at Champions Car Wash at 1720 Old US 40 in Junction City.
Waterloo, IAcbs2iowa.com

Lost Island Waterpark adjusting hours in August due to staffing issues

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Lost Island Waterpark will be adjusting their hours due to "challenges maintaining critical staffing levels." Starting August 3rd the waterpark will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season. Golf and Go-karts will remain open regular hours. The waterpark will...
Sterling, COsouthplattesentinel.com

Sterling Recreation Center announces fair week hours

During Logan County Fair week, Aug. 2 – Aug. 8, the Sterling Recreation Center outdoor and indoor pools will close at 5:00 p.m. Booth pools will have open swimming from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. There will be NO lap swimming or water walking in the afternoon during this week. The building will also be closed at 5:30 p.m.
PetsWRAL

5 On Your Side: Helping pets adjust to post pandemic life

With people heading back to work after months of being at home, some of pandemic puppies are beginning to suffer with anxiety and stress - especially if they've never had the experience of being left alone. Reporter: Monica Laliberte.
Drinkspdxfoodpress.com

Clara C Returns and Adjusted Hours Friday!!

After not being able to get this delicious bottle of wine for the last few months, she has returned. And, she’s changed her outfit. It’s still that delicious pink sparkling wine on the inside, just a bit of an update on the label. I know, it’s a vicious cycle we’re in right now. Clara is available, then disappears again. This is the second container we have received since the beginning of Covid. It’s not as big as the first. However, do not fret, your friends here at the Bottle Shop have secured almost the entire container just for you, our amazing customers. The price is the same at $15/bt (or $144/case). If you are looking to grab some for the rest of the summer, this is your opportunity. I would imagine this is the last drop until sometime this fall. Grab some for Labor Day or just a random Tuesday that could use a little lift. No matter what day, it’s always a good day for Clara C! Stop by the shop for a bottle or email orders to [email protected]. Cheers!
Sayre, PAbinghamtonhomepage.com

Guthrie adjusts vaccine clinic hours, set to close end of the month

SAYRE, PA – Due to a decrease in vaccine demand, Guthrie is adjusting its vaccine clinic hours. The vaccine clinic located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre will be closing after July 30th. For now, it’s offering walk-ins from July 21 through the 23rd and again from the 28th to...
HobbiesSHAPE

Win an Adjustable Kettlebell

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 7/19/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 7/20/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

15-in-One Adjustable Workstations

The 'ERGOPLAX' smart sit stand desk is a feature-rich workstation for professionals looking to maximize their efficiency when seated or standing in front of the unit. The desk is characterized by its 15-in-one functionalities that include its quick yet silent height adjustment, retractable charging hub, dual monitor arm stand, app-enabled control and more. The unit is also constructed with an ergonomic cutout section in the front that will enable users to enjoy a more contoured experience when seated or standing at the workstation.
Fayetteville, AR5newsonline.com

Washington Regional adjusting visitor hours, closing shops as COVID patients increase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional says they are moving to "Phase 2" of their COVID-19 Surge Plan as more Arkansans are hospitalized due to the virus. The Phase 2 plan includes temporarily reassigning hospital and clinic team members to assist in areas of most need, reducing visitor hours, reducing the number of visitors allowed in most areas of the hospital, and closing the cafeteria, coffee shop and gift shop.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

County receives American Recovery Program money

Geary County has received $3,757,000 in American Recovery Program funding. Trish Giordano said that is one half of the ARP money the county expects to get. "Due to the fact that it's not a rush like it was with the Spark money we're going to be working on some policies on how we're going to distribute that, how best it's going to serve the county, to try to help as many people as possible."
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Franchot Wading Pool announces hours

OLEAN — Franchot Wading Pool has announced hours from Saturday through July 30, weather permitting. Saturday — Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday — Closed. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. Due to continuing lifeguard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy