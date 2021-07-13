Cancel
NJ dismisses about 88,000 marijuana cases following decriminalization

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 11 days ago
The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission met again this week to work out the details of New Jersey’s new legal marijuana market. Meanwhile, the judiciary has already vacated or dismissed nearly 88,000 cases just since July 1. All were related to marijuana and hashish convictions or pending cases, following the decriminalization of specific offenses under the new law. Those are the first of about 360,000 cases identified as being eligible for expungement in the coming months. Among the offenses: selling or possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, including in a vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia or being under the influence.

