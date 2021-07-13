Area stars help Michio club team to strong showing
Competing at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship in Las Vegas, Michio Chicago 17 National finished second in the 17 National bracket, losing to Epic United on July 4 in 3 sets in the championship. Michio is represented by area athletes, including Marist’s Mary Clare Brusek (Queen of Martyrs), Kylie Brosius (St. Christina), Kamryn Chaney and Chloe Arteaga, and Mother McAuley’s Caroline Macander (St. Barnabas). Macander was named to the All-Tournament team. (photos courtesy of Sean Brusek and Michael Macander)www.beverlyreview.net
