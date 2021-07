Historically, the price of crude oil and the price of liquified natural gas, or LNG, showed strong signs of correlation. For example, in 2017, the monthly average spot price for a MMBtu of LNG in Japan showed an 85% correlation with the price of U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI). However, after the massive drop in the price of crude oil during the COVID-19 pandemic the two are not so tightly correlated.