Konza Prairie Community Health Center will host their annual Back to School Health Fair on Friday, July 30 at their 361 Grant Ave. location. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tahni Leonguerrero, Clinic Coordinator at Konza, said COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all ages 12 and up including parents and guardians who may want to get vaccinated that day. "COVID vaccines are free, no out of pocket expense. We also have the Pfizer vaccine authorized for 12 and older. The vaccine is also given in two doses spaced about three weeks apart."