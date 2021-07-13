Man in custody after SWAT call near SH 71, Old Bee Caves Road

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in custody and facing aggravated robbery charges after a SWAT incident in southwest Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of State Highway 71 (SH 71) and Old Bee Caves Road around 12:30 p.m. after reports of a man walking around the area brandishing a weapon.

The department said in a tweet that it was a “Gun Urgent” call.

Officers arriving on the scene were not initially able to locate the man, but did hear shots being fired and screaming, police said.

SWAT was called in to assist, as well as APD air units and K-9. The Travis County Constable's Office also assisted with the response.

Responders were able to set up a perimeter and locate the suspect without incident, police said. The areas affected were primarily a wooded area and a construction site.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect is currently being detained with charges pending for aggravated robbery.

Old Bee Caves Road was closed as a precaution.

