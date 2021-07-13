Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Rotten regains its motion; The second ship is coming today

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Antonio Murillo, the driver of one of the 400 taxis operating in Rotten, the arrival of the first ship to Paradise Island marks the economy of the Insular region back and forth since it was wrecked. Govt-19 Infection. The last boat with foreign tourists arrived in Rotten on...

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Carnival Vista#Mulle Mahogany Bay#Tourism Institute#Hondurans#Mahogany Bay Harbor#Rotan#Europeans#Americans#Canadian#Delta#United#National Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

190 Cruise Ships Will Sail in August as Industry Restart Continues

The cruise industry's accelerated restart is continuing in August as 190 cruise ships representing 65 different brands will operate with guests aboard, according to the August 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News. The 190 ships represent over 275,000 berths at full occupancy. The...
scvnews.com

Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause

Majestic Princess returned to Seattle on Sunday, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations. The ship became the line’s first ship to return to service, kicking off the partial season of Alaska sailings departing through Sept. 26, 2021. The round-trip, seven-day cruise visited Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Two Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Depart on Test Sailings

Royal Caribbean’s goal to get its ships operational is moving along at a brisk pace. With several ships already operational in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Two cruise ships sailed yesterday on test sailings, including the world’s largest-ever cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas sailing from Miami, and Independence of the Seas sailing from Galveston, Texas.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Releases Schedule For Remaining Ships Returning To Sailing

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International today announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022. Spanning cruises from the Big Apple to the Down Under, the next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to safely set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas' first sailing from the New York area - a 7-night itinerary to the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. The cruise line's continued comeback builds on its months-long success in delivering memorable and safe cruise vacations across Alaska, Asia, The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe, and each ship now returning will cruise with the health measures that have safeguarded the well-being of guests, crew and destination communities to date. All 2021 and 2022 cruises are open to book here.
Los Angeles, CAcruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean To Bring Back Full Cruise Fleet by Spring 2022

Royal Caribbean International today announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022. The next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas’ first sailing from the New York area – a seven-night itinerary to the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean announces restart plans for remaining cruise ships

Royal Caribbean has laid out its plans for the rest of the fleet on when and where ships will resume sailing again. While Royal Caribbean has restarted successfully a number of ships this summer, many sailings were in question without a firm restart date. The cruise line shared restart plans...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Viking Marks Float Out of Second Expedition Ship, Polaris

Viking today announced its second expedition ship, the 378-guest Viking Polaris, was floated out at VARD. Scheduled to debut in summer 2022, the Viking Polaris will spend her maiden season sailing voyages to the Arctic and Antarctica; her identical sister ship, the Viking Octantis, was floated out last December and is set to debut in early 2022 for journeys to Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes.
Fort Lauderdale, FLcruisehive.com

Second Celebrity Cruise Ship Restarts From Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Celebrity Cruises continues to move forward on resuming cruise operations. Today, Celebrity Equinox becomes the third in the fleet to restart from the U.S. and is departing Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Celebrity Equinox Resumes Operations. The Celebrity cruise ship is departing out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to restart...
Alaska Statecruiseindustrynews.com

Alaska 2021 Cruise Capacity Breakdown

After more than a year without passengers, Alaska recently welcomed its first large cruise ships for a shortened season. Through October, seven different mainstream cruise brands will operate in the region, with eight vessels and the potential to carry over 200,000 guests at 100 percent occupancy in the Last Frontier.
TravelStreetInsider.com

Royal Caribbean (RCL) Releases Schedule For Remaining Ships Returning To Sailing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royal Caribbean International today announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022. Spanning cruises from the Big Apple to the Down Under, the next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to safely set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas' first sailing from the New York area – a 7-night itinerary to the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. The cruise line's continued comeback builds on its months-long success in delivering memorable and safe cruise vacations across Alaska, Asia, The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe, and each ship now returning will cruise with the health measures that have safeguarded the well-being of guests, crew and destination communities to date. All 2021 and 2022 cruises are open to book here.
Miami, FLcruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Cruises Ready to Sail from Miami with Meraviglia

MSC Cruises is marking its return to cruising from the U.S. on Monday as the MSC Meraviglia is ready to depart from PortMiami on a four-night Bahamas itinerary to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. It's the first cruise for MSC in the U.S. in nearly 18 months is a landmark...
TravelTravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Boarding a Cruise Ship Again

As I sit here on my stateroom balcony onboard Carnival Mardi Gras with a nice breeze blowing and a cold beverage by my side, I can’t help but shout out how great it feels to be back on a cruise ship once again. Despite everything going on in the world...
Public Healthftnnews.com

Princess Cruises Successfully Completes First U.S. Voyage Post-Covid

Majestic Princess returned to Seattle on August 1, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations. The ship became the line’s first ship to return to service, kicking off the partial season of Alaska sailings departing...
Economycaribjournal.com

Holland America Line Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship

Holland America Line has taken delivery of its newest ship, the Rotterdam. The ship, which was built by Fincantieri, will spend its maiden season in the Caribbean. Beginning this fall, the ship will sail out of Fort Lauderdale after a transatlantic crossing on Oct. 20. It’s the third ship in...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy