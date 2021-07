Tava Gustafson had the grand champion market hog and Jewels Williams the reserve grand champion in the 4-H Swine Show at the Geary County Free Fair. The grand champion award is named after the late Grady Erichsen, who lost his life in a shooting accident in 2020. Gustafson said the purple ribbon meant a great deal to her. "It means a lot to me. I've worked really hard with this hog and I know that Grady would be happy for me. " Grady Erichsen had entered hogs in 4-H swine shows.