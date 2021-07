It can be built with light. Doing it for an eye clinic requires extraordinary ingenuity. Gon Architects sign this feat north of Madrid. This is a spatial design that, however, looks graphic. A graphic that touches the user. The 1,184 holes punched in the metal plates that line the entrance area of ​​the Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO), in the Mirasierra neighborhood of Madrid, function as lamps and, at the same time, as a finish for the interior walls. They do not provide more than a void and, nevertheless, they transform the space with plays of light: a luminous shelter that illuminates and does not dazzle.