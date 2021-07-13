1,250 more homes coming to Beaumont, Lake Elsinore

Making their debut in the Lake Elsinore area, Emmy-nominated producer/director Pamela Peak will bring her On Impulse Actors to perform in one of the troupe’s most moving plays, “The Elephant Man,” Saturday, July 31, at 7 p.m. The troupe will be “warming up the show” in Lake Elsinore, before they plan on turning this play into a fundraiser for a Riverside County man, named Eddy Newton, who suffers from a very similar disease that the famed “Elephant Man” suffered from. “In March 2020, we were just in talks to turn this moving show into a fundraiser for Eddy Newton, when COVID hit.,” Peak said. “It’s time to ‘dust off the cobwebs’ and resume all the things we were doing right before the lockdowns, and that includes my actors’ most amazing performance of ‘T.