County administrators still urging residents to participate in survey as county broadband expansion efforts continue

You may soon be able to find more reliable internet in rural areas in Kewaunee County. In a pair of resolutions approved by 16-1 votes on Tuesday, the Kewaunee County Board authorized applications for broadband grants with partners Hilbert Communications and Charter. Hilbert Communications is the parent company of Bug Tussel Wireless which is already building a network Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt hopes will be at least partly ready by the end of August. Charter has proposed installing fiber to all unserved areas in the county within a two to three-year time frame. Feldt emphasized to the board that despite the over $30 million price tag proposed by Charter that the county would treat both companies fairly.