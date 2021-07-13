Cancel
Lyon County, KS

County administrators still urging residents to participate in survey as county broadband expansion efforts continue

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon County residents are being asked to fill out a quick survey to assist with the county’s Fiber to the Home Initiative. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Morning Show, County Controller Dan Williams stated that as part of the grant application the county is planning to submit to fund the project there are three “objectives” the county must provide. The first is a feasibility study, which Moss Adams will conduct following the approval of a contract by county commissioners Thursday, a plan for building out the network and proof of need.

