Cambridge, MA

OP-ED: Throw some shade Cambridge’s way

Wicked Local
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzanne Preston Blier on behalf of Cambridge Citizens Coalition. It may be that one of the healthiest places you could live in Cambridge is filled with dead people. Mount Auburn Cemetery’s roughly 5,000 trees provide the kind of canopy that is sorely lacking in most of the city. Using 2009 as a baseline, Cambridge’s tree canopy has shrunk by over 16 acres every year. As a result, only about a quarter of the city is now shaded. And at the rate we’re going, by 2030 as much as 83% of the city could be without any tree canopy at all.

www.wickedlocal.com

