Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Trumbull A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TRUMBULL...ASHTABULA...SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND WESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 326 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Orwell to near Kinsman to Hermitage. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Meadville, Conneaut, North Kingsville, Kinsman, Albion, Andover, Linesville, Adamsville, Pymatuning Central, Harmonsburg, Pymatuning North, Atlantic, Johnston, Kingsville, Roaming Shores, Pierpont, Cherry Valley, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake and Cranesville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.