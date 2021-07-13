Cancel
Youville House announces ‘Step Up to PD’ program

Wicked Local
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouville House Assisted Living will present “Step Up to PD,” a non-combative boxing program designed for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease. This 10-month program will offer free boxing classes to people living with Parkinson’s disease in the Greater Boston area and is supported by a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation. Classes will be offered virtually at 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Aug. 9.

