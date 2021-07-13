Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Fayette, Jefferson, Marion, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Fayette; Jefferson; Marion; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WALKER...NORTHEASTERN TUSCALOOSA...EASTERN MARION...WESTERN BLOUNT...WESTERN JEFFERSON WINSTON AND EASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 226 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Needmore to near Bull City. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Western Birmingham, Bessemer, Hueytown, Jasper, Gardendale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Haleyville, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Lynn, Arley, Pleasant Grove, Midfield, Adamsville, Warrior, Brighton and Kimberly.