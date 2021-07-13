Cancel
Chemung County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Tompkins by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Tompkins The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Schuyler County in central New York North central Chemung County in central New York Southwestern Tompkins County in central New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cayuta, or near Odessa, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ithaca, Newfield, Cayuga Heights, Enfield, Catharine, Odessa, Cayuta, Reynoldsville, Alpine and Mecklenburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

