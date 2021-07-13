Cancel
Archuleta County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 128 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Silverton, or 31 miles north of Durango. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern San Juan County near Engineer Mountain. This includes U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 50 and 60.

alerts.weather.gov

