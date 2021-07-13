Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 128 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Divide, or 21 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Green Mountain Falls and Divide.

alerts.weather.gov

Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
El Paso County, CO
Teller County, CO
