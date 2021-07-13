Cancel
Family killed in I-64 crash was returning home from beach vacation

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- The identity of the driver and the passengers involved in a deadly crash on I-64 in New Kent County have been shared by the Virginia State Police.

At 11:04 a.m. on Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal car accident on I-64 at the 214-mile marker in New Kent County.

Andrew D. Snow, 53, of Covington, Kentucky was driving a 1995 BMW sedan when it ran off onto the paved shoulder before running off the right side of the interstate where it struck a pole. The impact of the crash caused the BMW to catch fire.

Snow succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. A 9-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy all died at the scene.

All were seated in the back seat of the BMW and are from Newport, Kentucky.

The front-seat passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Newport, Kentucky was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

A medical emergency is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the cause of the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover funeral costs for the victims of the crash.

According to the GoFundMe page, the crash victims were a family returning to Kentucky after a vacation in Virginia Beach.

The survivor is reportedly the mother of the three children who died. Snow is reportedly their father.

The GoFundMe page stated Snow suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, which subsequently caused the crash.

