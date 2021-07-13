Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates place Sam Howard (oblique) on IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njL0W_0avlglQS00

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed left-handed reliever Sam Howard on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right oblique.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Howard, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA in 38 appearances this season. He has struck out 41 batters and walked 22 in 29 2/3 innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7fSc_0avlglQS00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

A third-round draft pick by Colorado in 2014, Howard is 6-5 with a 5.25 ERA in 84 career games with the Rockies (2018-19) and Pirates.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howard
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Era#Triple A Sugar Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Pirates Swing Another Trade With A NL Central Foe

Mar 29, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman John Nogowski (34) stands on the field prior to the spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. July is always a month full of trades in the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Report: Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Veteran Starting Pitcher

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran starting pitcher Shelby Miller to a minor league contract. It appears that the Pittsburgh Pirates have added to the organization’s pitching depth. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pirates have signed veteran starting pitcher Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft 2021 first-round takeaways: Pirates take Henry Davis; Royals make top-10 surprise; A's nab Max Muncy

Major League Baseball launched its 2021 amateur draft on Sunday night. For the first time, the draft was pushed back from its usual June date and moved to Denver, Colorado to coincide with the All-Star Game. The first round, plus Competitive Balance Round A, were conducted on Sunday and 36 picks were made. The Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the top overall pick.
MLBESPN

Jacob Stallings' grand slam caps memorable comeback for last-place Pittsburgh Pirates in walk-off victory over New York Mets

PITTSBURGH -- Jacob Stallings was near speechless, clearly overwhelmed after an unforgettable night in what's been a forgettable season for the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Fireworks Night at PNC Park, Stallings, the veteran catcher, started the festivities a little earlier than expected, launching a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Edwin Diaz, as the home team rallied for a 9-7 victory over the stunned New York Mets Saturday.
MLBallfans.co

Liner off knee causes Pittsburgh Pirates’ Chase De Jong to go on IL

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chase De Jong was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday one day after being struck by a liner on his left knee. De Jong was dealing with inflammation after taking the blow. David Peralta of the Arizona Diamondbacks hit a scorching liner off the inside of...
MLBSacramento Bee

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-58, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-68, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Pirates -110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Pittsburgh will meet on...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Game Preview (7/17/21) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-56)

The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates return to the field as the Mets try to develop the formula to beat a rebuilding team. After last night’s loss, the Mets have lost three of their five games to the second-worst team in the NL. Weather permitting, the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET start from the scenic PNC Park.
MLBMorning Times

Kuhl scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against San Francisco

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-35, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -183, Pirates +158; over/under is 8...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Francisco Giants 7/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Oracle Park will play host to the series opener game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The Pirates were swept by the Diamondbacks in a three-game set. The Giants won three out of four games against the Dodgers. The Pirates are in last place at the NL Central Division at 36-60, while the Giants boast the best record in MLB at 61-35.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Organization Well Equipped for Future Success

The Pittsburgh Pirates exceeded expectations for the 2021 MLB draft by drafting multiple players with first-round grades on them in later rounds such as two-way player Bubba Chandler and left-handed pitcher Anthony Solometo. But the Pirates have other prospects to be excited about, ones that will be ready for action in the not-so-distant future.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Rehab Update: Steven Brault Pitches 4 Perfect Innings

Sep 22, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault (43) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. Following another strong rehab start at Triple-A lefty Steven Brault appears to be close to returning the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Perez in lineup on Saturday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perez is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Giants starter Kevin Gausman. Our models project Perez for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MLBgiants365.com

Polanco, Newman Lead Pirates To 10-2 Romp Over Giants

Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2 Saturday night. Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and then connected for his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Giants starter Kevin Gausman (9-4).
MLBcbslocal.com

San Francisco Giants Stumble Again; Lose 10-2 To Lowly Pirates

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2 Saturday night. Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Chad Kuhl Excelling Since Coming off the Injured List

Chad Kuhl returned to the Pittsburgh Pirates after an injured list stint in late May. Since returning, he has pitched arguably the best baseball of his MLB career. Dating back to when he made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in June 2016, Chad Kuhl has frustrated Pirate fans. When Kuhl debuted he possesses a power, turbo sinker. Since then, he has developed a power fastball to go with a curveball and slider that both have plus potential.

Comments / 0

Community Policy