Two teens were swept away in a flash flood near an Arizona waterfall but only one survived, police said. Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls about two boys who got caught up in a flash flood while visiting a waterfall near Camino Josefina at the north end of Rio Rico, which is about an hour from Tuscon, the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News in a phone interview.