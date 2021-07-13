Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Pay check: How much can you earn in different real estate positions?

By Christian Bautista
therealdeal.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro, the one-stop real estate terminal that provides you with all the data and market information you need in one single location. Arriving spring/summer 2021. As the American economy recovers from...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Pew Research Center#States Title#Trd#C Suite#Cel Associates#Residential Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Jobs
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

How To Successfully Invest In Real Estate In Your 20s

If you’re thinking about investing in real estate in your 20s, you’ve already made a significant first step. Investing in your 20s in any investment is one of the best ways to build wealth not only for today but your future too. The more time your money has to grow,...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

How to Avoid Real Estate Capital Gains Taxes

If you have decided to sell a house or are in the process of selling it, you need to keep in mind that usually, there are taxes on real estate capital gains. Generally speaking, the higher the price you sell at, the bigger your tax bill from Uncle Sam. Sometimes...
Real EstatePosted by
Redfin

How to Buy a Home Without a Real Estate Agent

While it may not be for everyone, it’s possible to buy a house without a realtor. Whether you’re looking into buying an investment property or are a first-time homebuyer, here are questions to ask when buying a house without a realtor as well as what to look out for when navigating the housing market on your own.
Real Estateballenvegas.com

How To Find Real Estate Comps

Lori Ballen, the owner of this website, benefits from purchases made through her affiliate links. In order to get a good idea of the value of a house, you need to look at comparable properties that have sold recently in similar homes in the area with similar features. We call these real estate comps.
Real EstateDuncan Banner

Column: How rising construction costs could impact your homeowners insurance

If you recently started a home improvement project, you probably have noticed the rise in construction costs. According to Verisk’s (ISO) most recent 360Value Quarterly Cost Update, total reconstruction costs increased 8.1% countrywide, on average, between January 2020 and January 2021. Lumber, iron, steel and labor costs all have increased in just a year. These drastic increases are not exclusive to building materials. These rising construction costs may have a significant impact on your homeowners insurance as well.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

How Much Money Should You Keep in Checking?

Your checking account should contain as much money as you need to cover your regular spending and avoid fees — but not so much that money sits in it each month without doing any work for you. Checking accounts serve as conduits between funds you receive (like paychecks) and spend (like bills). Therefore, how much money you keep in checking is an individual call based on your income, your expenses and your bank account’s requirements.
Real Estatenews4sanantonio.com

Earn passive income through real estate

If you have ever wondered how to get started in real estate, then here is all the information you need on FREE workshops that will get your foot in the door to earning more money investing in real estate. Lifestyles Unlimited joins us this morning with a way to help you.
Real EstateLake County Record Bee

How’s the real estate market? Then and now

As you might suspect, coming up with material for these columns every week can be challenging. This week, as I reviewed industry newsletters, emails from readers, and conversations with my Realtors, it got me thinking about how much has changed since I started in this business and that if I had to do it all over again, I’d choose exactly the same business.
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

Here’s how much money you can get right now between stimulus checks and tax credits

By the time we get to the end of this year, the federal government will have sent millions of Americans a bonus, of sorts, this year that totals almost $3,500. That’s according to a new stimulus update from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, which has calculated that a mix of new stimulus checks and tax credits is having a big impact. To the tune, in fact, of an average of $3,450 for Americans making $65,000 or less annually. These figures focus on the third stimulus checks that millions of Americans have already started to receive. As well as the...
Real Estate247wallst.com

How Much Home You Can Buy for 200K in Every State

The U.S. experienced a major housing boom in 2020, as record-low mortgage rates and the growing practice of working from home increased demand for housing from millennials and Gen Xers. As of the beginning of 2021, home values had increased more than 9% year over year, the largest increase since 2006, according to real estate data company Zillow.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

How Compliant Are You? This Segment With Real Estate DRE Expert Summer Goralik Shares What You Need to Check for Brokers Enforcing Office Procedures and Policies

Is a Real Estate Compliance Consultant and licensed California Real Estate Broker (#02022805). Summer offers real estate brokers a variety of consulting services including assistance with California Department of Real Estate (DRE) audit preparation, mock audits, advertising review, and training. She helps licensees evaluate their regulatory compliance and correct any non-compliant activities. Summer has an extensive background in real estate which includes private sector, regulatory and law enforcement experience. Most recently, she worked for the Orange County District Attorney's Office as a Civilian Economic Crimes Investigator in their Real Estate Fraud Unit. Prior to that, Summer worked for the DRE for six years as an Investigator. Among many achievements, she wrote several articles for DRE, four of which were co-authored with former Commissioner Wayne Bell. Before she embarked on her career in government and law enforcement, Summer also worked in the escrow industry for nearly five years, for both an independent escrow company and broker-controlled escrow division. Aside from her consulting business, Summer is also an Instructor for The Escrow Training Institute.
Financial Reportsbigrapidsnews.com

Ares Commercial Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $17.6 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 37 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue...
Real EstateKCRG.com

How Much is Too Much for Estate Preparation? Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/. Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Should You Be Worried About a Real Estate Bubble?

As the economy charts its way through a rebound in the wake of the pandemic, it’s been somewhat of a bumpy ride. With continued labor shortages, rising interest rates and (hopefully temporary) signs of inflation, legitimate concerns are peppering the many positive steps toward economic recovery. One rumor that shouldn’t...
Real EstateCNET

CNET mortgage calculator: How much house you can afford

CNET's mortgage calculator can help you figure out how much home you can afford by collecting some basic financial information, layering in some regional home sales data and calculating an estimated monthly mortgage payment. (Note that the information collected is used only to calculate your monthly payment -- and not for marketing or ad-targeting purposes.) Keep in mind that this calculator can only provide an estimate, and that your actual monthly payment (and other related costs) will depend on your specific financial situation, the property, your state of residence and your lender's particular terms and conditions.
MarketsBenzinga

Preview: KKR Real Estate Finance's Earnings

On Monday, July 26, KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's...
GamblingStreet.Com

Gambling Tax: How Much You Will Pay For Winning?

Most people don’t think about taxes on their way to a racetrack or casino, but what might seem like nothing more than the chance to win some extra money actually has some tax implications. As is often the case, federal and state governments single out casino winnings for unique taxes of their own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy