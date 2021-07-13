Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

‘I’m so incredibly proud of this team’: readers celebrate the Three Lions squad

By Jedidajah Otte
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiCjB_0avlghtY00

Eight Guardian readers and England fans reflect on their personal highlights from the tournament, and what they celebrate most about this Three Lions squad.

‘They aren’t afraid to speak up’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8KPa_0avlghtY00
Jack: ‘hopeful’. Photograph: GuardianWitness

“I was most happy with the way this young team presented themselves on and off the pitch. Their world is highly managed, scripted, controlled – but they are all genuinely nice guys and absurdly talented. I feel there is a genuineness of youth these guys possess – guided by older heads and Saint Gareth, of course.

“They aren’t afraid to speak up and get behind social causes, beyond just football. This takes bravery. These aren’t political players, they are just people with a social conscience.

“They worked amazingly hard as a team. They ran and ran and ran. They won and lost together. This is an England team that for the first time I can ever remember will work their socks off not just for nation, result or glory, but in order to not let each other down.

“I’m so incredibly proud of this team – I’m sad, but I’m hopeful.” Jack, 43, father of two and Derby fan, Weybridge

‘The players should all be proud of themselves’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KheRz_0avlghtY00
Lesley Harris: comfort in the team’s performance. Photograph: GuardianWitness

“I asked my year five class what the tournament meant to them. The children all wanted England to lift the trophy, but had so many other good things to say.

“They said the players should all be really proud of themselves, and have used the team as inspiration when thinking about resilience and perseverance. They were also very much in support of the younger players taking the penalties.

“We feel as though the team has helped galvanise a fractured nation, in the wake of the damage done by Covid. Their success has reconnected us and put a smile on a lot of faces. Thank you.” Lesley Harris, 52, primary school teacher, Nottinghamshire

‘They set an excellent example for the young fans’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbxjr_0avlghtY00
David Farrow: ‘good, clean football’. Photograph: GuardianWitness

“This team are more structured and more coherent in their approach than any I can recall before. They work together, for each other and with each other. They play good, clean football that is entertaining to watch. Off the pitch they behave impeccably, are a credit to their profession and set an excellent example for the young fans who idolise them.

“The experienced players charged with mentoring and bringing out the best in the younger players took their role so seriously. I also celebrate the diversity within the team. The abuse the black players have received from some quarters is, frankly, utterly disgusting. No one should be subjected to such behaviour, ever, under any circumstances.” David Farrow, 59, Milton Keynes

‘It brought so many of us together’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxQQJ_0avlghtY00
Raquel Douglas: ‘so beautiful’. Photograph: GuardianWitness

“I have never supported England before, but I did this time, from the start to the final. I wanted to get behind this group of boys, it was so beautiful. The squad demonstrated passion, and it brought so many of us together, as a family and as a country.

“I was touched by their resilience and commitment to being inclusive despite the fact that some ignorant individuals are trying to tarnish all their hard work. I love football but understand that until we can eradicate racism totally from the game, it will constantly keep people from enjoying the game and labelling it as a racist sport.

“I’m all about change, and this team was about change.” Raquel Douglas, 52, local government project manager, Lambeth, London

‘They have united most of the country’

“Highlights for me were obviously the performances on the pitch, and more generally the dignity and decency the whole team have conducted themselves with. The leadership and social conscience they have shown – not just during the tournament – the Dear England letter from Gareth Southgate, taking the knee and standing against racism and promoting diversity and inclusion. They have united most of the country, which our leaders have done so much to divide.

“I particularly applaud Sancho, Rashford and Saka for having the guts to step up and take a penalty when they knew what would follow from cowardly racists if things went the way they eventually did.” Neil Adams, 55, Wigan

‘Thank you to the team for bringing us pure joy’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fB2N5_0avlghtY00
Avielle Breen: ‘glee and excitement’. Photograph: GuardianWitness

“What moves me so much about this team is how much glee and excitement they have brought my friends and I over these past few weeks.

“The most memorable and precious moment for me was the night of the semi-final. Brighton was bursting at the seams with joy and cheers in the streets, it felt like our victory. And for now, that is enough to keep us going despite not having won the whole thing.

“I hope everyone on the England squad, and Gareth Southgate, feels proud of themselves. Thank you for taking the knee, for wearing the Pride captain band, and for giving us the best gift we could have asked for: pure childlike joy and happiness after the hardest year of our lives.” Avielle Breen, 28, works in digital marketing, Brighton

‘I love having a team that makes us proud off the pitch’

“I have been an England fan for a long time and went to both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups to watch them. I love having a team that makes us proud off the pitch. What people like Sterling, Rashford and Henderson have done for important causes is miles more important than what they do on the pitch. They make me proud to be English, which contrasts strongly with the behaviour of some of our fans.

“The fact we have a team made up of players as thoughtful and empathetic as ours, the fact they kneeled for the whole tournament and never flinched in their commitment to doing something they believed in, is brilliant.” Jozef Brodala, 28, works for a start up, Gothenburg

‘I loved the obvious bond of respect and care’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LiAI_0avlghtY00
Jackie Curtis: ‘moved’. Photograph: GuardianWitness

“I was moved that the team took the knee – and continued to do it even after all the disgraceful booing and the criticism. Because it was right, and they kept on doing the right thing. I also loved the obvious bond of respect and care between the team and Gareth Southgate – when they huddled for a team talk, every pair of eyes was on him, and his fatherly hugs to the defeated players at the final touched me deeply.” Jackie Curtis, 57, nursery owner, Whitley Bay

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Lions#Football#Weybridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
RugbyThe Guardian

England’s Lewis Ludlow handed four-game ban for knee strike in Canada win

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada. Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham. The 26-year-old...
SportsThe Guardian

Trayvon Bromell: ‘Gold will be great but my biggest purpose is change’

The 100m favourite has had an extraordinary journey to the Tokyo Games – now he wants to use his platform to inspire. The man anointed by Usain Bolt as the favourite to succeed him as Olympic 100 metres champion is detailing his extraordinary journey to the Tokyo Games. It is quite the tale. Trayvon Bromell grew up on the south side of St Petersburg, Florida, where poverty and gangs were rife. His mother worked 7pm-7am every day to keep a roof over their heads. His best friend ended up in jail. And yet, despite also breaking both his knees and a hip as a child, he ended up winning bronze at the 2015 world championships as a 20-year-old – behind Bolt – only to spend years being unable to run due to severe injuries.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
UEFAThe Guardian

Mike Tindall reveals he broke up fight between England fans inside Wembley

The former England rugby player Mike Tindall has spoken of how he broke up a fight between brawling fans covered in blood during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. England lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties on Sunday after a match marred by violent scenes and ticketless fans storming the stadium. Tindall has said he felt compelled to intervene as tempers flared in the section of the ground where he was sitting with his wife Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Unbeaten Heavyweight Goes 13-0 With TKO

Quiet time for big time boxing at the moment with the start of the Olympics. Nice to see team USA getting off to a solid start. Looks to be some great fighters in this year’s games. Garbage atmosphere though. Very strange. Hopefully team USA can give a strong showing. Some...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Alun Wyn Jones incredibly REJOINS British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa after 35-year-old makes miraculous recovery from dislocated shoulder just 18 DAYS ago

Alun Wyn Jones' miraculous Lions comeback is complete with the lock cleared on Wednesday to travel to South Africa, where he will arrive on Thursday. The 35-year-old went through an arduous double-training session with Wales at their Vale of Glamorgan base on Tuesday to prove his fitness. In the morning...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Gareth laughed when I told him he'd become a national treasure. Well, he is now!': Andy Woodman was England manager's best man and is proud of how he handled the Three Lions' Euros adventure and their heartbreaking exit

What sort of man do you become with a Gareth Southgate in your life? 'A better one,' says his best mate (and perhaps biggest fan) Andy Woodman. He is talking from personal experience first, then in the wider sense. 'I dread to think the path I would have gone down without him, particularly when my mother died and I was lost and a bit broken. But I had him there, keeping me right. It's what Gareth does. You saw it with the England team — it was a broken team when he took that job on. Maybe the country was broken, too. I'm not saying it's fixed yet but, crikey, look what he has achieved.'
CelebritiesTelegraph

Ted Lasso football coach Chris Powell: ‘Ted is like Southgate – he gets the best out of people’

A show about a clueless American coach managing an English football team, based on a series of adverts? It sounded dismal, but, like its lovable title character, Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso quickly won over sceptical viewers and has scored 20 Emmy nominations – a record for a new comedy. It proved to be perfect lockdown viewing: a series that celebrated how unfailing optimism and empathy could change a community. And we can expect more of the same from its second season, streaming now.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Identifying a Declan Rice replacement

As rumours of Declan Rice’s departure continue to grow, I’ve looked at possible replacements for The England international and added my opinion on who is the best option for West Ham. Teun Koopmeiners. The 23-year-old midfielder had his most impressive season this year at AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie scoring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy