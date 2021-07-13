Collection

Cancel
By Sarah Mowe r
“Flowers are not there only for happy times. They exist also for tough, sorrowful, and painful times. Even a tiny roadside flower can heal our shredded heart.” This poignant comment from Rei Kawakubo was emailed from Comme des Garçons ahead of the release of her video recording of her Homme Plus show yesterday. For the past few seasons, nailed down under COVID restrictions at her headquarters in Tokyo, all of her presentations have striven to take on present reality, while also offering some kind of morale-building resistance against it. Probably that inner tussle between the melancholic and the wildly creative has been one of the keys to her character, all along.

