Burnsville, MN

This goldfish is an absolute unit and we're all to blame

By AJ Dellinger
Mic
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldfish are often (and unfortunately) given away as prizes at fairs and carnivals, but here's an instance of a goldfish serving as the reward for everybody's favorite challenge: "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes." The city of Burnsville, Minnesota, is begging its residents and pet shop owners to stop dumping goldfish into its lakes and waterways. The reason? The fish don't just die when you flush them. Instead, they can thrive in the unfamiliar habitat, growing to be ridiculously massive and thus disrupting natural ecosystems.

