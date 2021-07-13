Cancel
Artists Push to Pull Works from Collection of Museum of Chinese in America

artforum.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust months after New York’s Museum of Chinese in America (MoCA) was forced to cancel an exhibition by pioneering artist collective Godzilla after nineteen of that group’s members withdrew over what they contended was the institution’s support for a large new jail near its premises, artists Colin Chin and Nicholas Liem are asking that their work be removed from an upcoming MoCA exhibition and from the museum’s collection, Hyperallergic reports.

