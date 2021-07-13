Collection
In the Bette Davis classic Now Voyager, Charlotte Vale celebrates her transformation from browbeaten frump to elegant aristocrat with a lengthy cruise. In true old Hollywood form, Vale’s confidence boost is illustrated through clothes, Davis trading her high necked blouses and shapeless dresses for the bold look of 1940s fashion. What Vale wears at her destination is just as important as where she’s headed. When she emerges from the ship’s cabin resplendent in Orry-Kelly costumes, the audience knows things are about to get interesting.www.vogue.com
