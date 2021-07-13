Sassy and Successful: How Charis Jones Built Her Own Fashion and Beauty Brand From the Ground Up
Charis Jones is a successful entrepreneur who knows what it’s like to risk it all to make a dream come true. The Richmond, Virginia-based mother of twins once worked in sales and marketing for Fortune 500 companies but felt joyless and dissatisfied working in her corporate career. Just making a living wasn’t making her happy so Jones took a leap of faith and launched a now flourishing fashion and beauty brand called Sassy Jones.www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0