Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Sassy and Successful: How Charis Jones Built Her Own Fashion and Beauty Brand From the Ground Up

By Andrea Blackstone
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charis Jones is a successful entrepreneur who knows what it’s like to risk it all to make a dream come true. The Richmond, Virginia-based mother of twins once worked in sales and marketing for Fortune 500 companies but felt joyless and dissatisfied working in her corporate career. Just making a living wasn’t making her happy so Jones took a leap of faith and launched a now flourishing fashion and beauty brand called Sassy Jones.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Company#Hsn#Mercedes#American Express#The Sparkle Party#Periscope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Marketing
Related
ApparelFast Company

Sneakers are often designed for men by men. So track star Allyson Felix built her own

Allyson Felix is the most decorated Olympian in track and field history. But a few years ago, she had a problem: She had no shoes to wear. In 2019, she publicly cut ties with Nike, her main sponsor, when she asked the company for maternity protections and was stonewalled. A few months later, she signed a new sponsorship contract with women’s activewear label Athleta, which vowed to support her as both an athlete and a mother. But Athleta didn’t make sneakers. So what would she wear to her next race? “We hated the idea that she would go and offer free advertising for a brand that didn’t want to sign her,” says Wes Felix, Allyson’s manager and brother. “One day, I looked at her, and said: ‘What if we built our own shoe company?'”
Eugene, ORRefinery29

Allyson Felix Is Wearing Her Own Brand Of Sneakers At The Olympics

When American track star Allyson Felix arrived in Eugene, Oregon this past June for the Summer Olympic Trials, the five-time Olympian and holder of nine Olympic medals wasn’t just vying for another opportunity to compete. She was also determined to use the Tokyo games as an opportunity to upend another standard.
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

Rejoice: Phoebe Philo Is Launching Her Own Brand

We may not have won the match last night, but there was at least some good news to wake up to this morning: that Phoebe Philo is back – with her own LVMH-backed label. Perhaps one of the most popular designers in contemporary fashion, Philo is best known for working creative director of Chloé from 2001 to 2006 and then as creative director of Céline from 2008 to 2018, where she was widely celebrated for designing collections that centred women. So it’s unsurprising that her return to fashion has causing something of a social media furore.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Phoebe Philo Is Making a Return to Fashion With Her Own Brand

After a three-year hiatus from the industry, Phoebe Philo, the former creative director of Celine, has announced her return to fashion. French luxury conglomerate. is expected to back the new eponymous label as a minority stakeholder, ensuring that the British designer’s own clothing and accessories brand will be making a comeback on Philo’s own terms.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Phoebe Philo, Beloved Fashion Trailblazer, Is Launching Her Own Label

Early Monday morning’s news that Phoebe Philo is returning to the industry couldn’t be more welcome—even momentous—to the vast portion of fashion devotees who’ve mourned her absence for three-and-a-half years. Twenty-eighteen saw an abrupt end to Philo’s decade at Celine—or technically “Céline.” (Her successor, former Dior Homme and Yves Saint Laurent head Hedi Slimane, removed the house’s longtime accent aigu upon taking over in 2018.)
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

More Than 60 Black-Owned Beauty Brands That Deserve Your Support Every Day Of The Year

Every minute of every day is prime time to support Black-owned beauty businesses and the creatives behind them who have worked tirelessly to perfect their craft. Even better, the beauty realm is chock-full of 'em, and so many of these products are ones everyone can use. As people across the nation protest to fight systemic racism and the racial injustices the Black community endures on a daily basis, supporting Black-owned businesses by purchasing their products is one small, meaningful way you can voice and show your support for Black creators and their brands.
Designers & Collectionsbigcommerce.com

How To Make Your Fashion Brand Stand Out: Thriving In A Competitive Market

Fashion is a fast-growing industry with new trends being introduced every year or even within a quarter. Apparel is the largest category in fashion ecommerce with a projected revenue of $684 billion by 2025. But in such a booming industry, you’re bound to also find booming competition. Your brand needs to really establish a strong identity to stand out in a saturated market.
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

These Black-Owned Etsy Shops Are Creating Fire Fashion & Beauty Products

There is absolutely no denying that supporting Black-owned businesses should be a year-round activity for everyone. Pledging your support to small, Black-owned businesses — and bookmarking their shops to continue that support all the time — is a straightforward way to lift up Black creators. Due to the fact so many small businesses have taken a hit during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sifting through and purchasing from the amazing Black-owned shops on Etsy can make a vital difference.
CharitiesStamford Advocate

Fashion-Forward Diaper Bag Brand YUUMA Raises $10,000 from ClearAngel

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding YUUMA, a fashion-forward diaper bag brand that highlights the modern mom. ClearAngel provides early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

If a Fashion Girl Walks into Nordstrom, She’ll Buy From These T1 Brands

It's no secret that we love a good Nordstrom roundup here at Who What Wear. Can you blame us? From trend-forward basics to staple designer items, there's plenty of options to choose from. But while there's a large variety of brand offerings at the retailer, there's a select amount of brands that not only the fashion set loves, but our editors also happen to be huge fans of. Whether your personal style is all about neutrals or consists of youthful prints and standout colors, there's going to be a brand in this roundup you'll find yourself drawn to. (Maybe even multiple.)
Skin CareAllure

How COVID Turned Small Beauty Brands Into Luxury Status Symbols

The pandemic changed a lot about our lives. For beauty influencers and small brand owners, it gave rise to a performance of a new kind of opulence. By the time COVID-19 lockdowns started rolling out, it was abundantly clear that many aspects of our normal lives were to be transformed or modified to fit the current reality. Those changes had a ripple effect, on everything from what we wear in public to how we put away our groceries. It also changed things for beauty culture on social media — to which its influencer set quickly adapted.
Designers & CollectionsEssence

Kam Fashion Is A Black-Owned Luxury Footwear Brand You Need To Know

KAM Fashion is changing the narrative of what luxury shoes look like. While exploring our Instagram timelines, we uncovered this Black-owned luxury shoe brand that’s certainly caught our attention. Founded in 2018, Karibbein Ann-Marie’s shoe label specializes in quality and exclusive boots that would have Mary J. Blige doing her famous two-step dance.
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

How To Create Your Own Sustainable Athleisure Brand

Production is at the heart of every fashion and luxury company. It is also the most tedious and demanding components of the business. In an era where consumers are keen on knowing about where, how and who creates the garments they wear, a fully transparent and sustainable supply chain becomes intrinsic to the brand DNA. Production is no longer a process that takes place backdoors. In these modern and more mindful times, the process from sourcing to logistics is front and center.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

These Are the Most Successful Beauty Brands Created by Celebrities

Cosmetify has unveiled a ranking of the most successful beauty brands created by celebrities. Having measured several factors to identify each brand’s success, Cosmetify formulated a score for each, allowing them to reveal which celebrity beauty brands are really worth checking out. For this study, Cosmetify sourced a list of...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TheStreet

Award-Winning Accessories And Beauty Brand Sassy Jones Launches Statement-Making And Size-Inclusive Clothing Line

RICHMOND, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning accessories and beauty brand Sassy Jones is introducing a line of vibrant, body-positive women's contemporary clothing, starting July 22 in weekly limited release micro seasons through brand owner Charis Jones' wildly successful "Sparkle Parties," hosted on the company's Facebook and Instagram. Sassy...
Beauty & Fashionlionheartv.net

Shop for your favorite looks from top beauty and fashion brands with GrabPay!

MANILA, Philippines, July 2021 – Shopping for beautiful things that you love can be fun and fulfilling, and can take your fashion game to the next level. It can be even more enjoyable if you can score the best fashion finds safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home. GrabPay, the in-app wallet of Grab, the leading superapp in Southeast Asia, makes online shopping easy through secure and reliable cashless payments.
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

How to Buy KKW Beauty’s Bestsellers Before the Brand Closes

KKW Beauty fans still have a chance to grab the brand’s bestsellers before it temporarily shutters at the end of the month. Kim Kardashian West revealed on July 7 that after roughly four years of running her KKW Beauty brand, she would be temporarily shutting down in order to rebrand with “new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy