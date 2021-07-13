Video: Michigan Man Unearths Bevy of Bowling Balls Buried Beneath Back Step
A homeowner in Michigan was left scratching his head when he unearthed a staggering 160 bowling balls that had been buried beneath his back step. The odd discovery reportedly occurred as David Olson was in the process of what initially seemed to be a routine renovation outside his residence in the city of Norton Shores. Things took a strange turn when, while removing a set of stairs leading into his house, he stumbled upon a bowling ball sitting within the steps. The find was merely the tip of a proverbial iceberg as Olson soon realized that there were a slew of the spheres at the spot.www.coasttocoastam.com
