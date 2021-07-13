Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Video: Michigan Man Unearths Bevy of Bowling Balls Buried Beneath Back Step

Posted by 
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A homeowner in Michigan was left scratching his head when he unearthed a staggering 160 bowling balls that had been buried beneath his back step. The odd discovery reportedly occurred as David Olson was in the process of what initially seemed to be a routine renovation outside his residence in the city of Norton Shores. Things took a strange turn when, while removing a set of stairs leading into his house, he stumbled upon a bowling ball sitting within the steps. The find was merely the tip of a proverbial iceberg as Olson soon realized that there were a slew of the spheres at the spot.

www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

6K+
Followers
421
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Norton Shores, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Bowling Ball#Unearthed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Related
Michigan StateBuffalo News

Gutter ball: Michigan man finds 160 bowling balls under home

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man made a striking discovery under his house when he went to demolish his back stairs: about 160 bowling balls. David Olson, 33, said he found one ball buried in the sand behind cinder blocks this month and continued finding more over the following days.
Muskegon, MINewsweek

Man Finds 160 Bowling Balls Under Stairway During Home Renovations

A Michigan man was surprised to find 160 bowling balls under a stairway outside of his house while carrying out renovations on his property. David Olson, 33, from the city of Muskegon in Michigan, found the balls underneath a concrete stairway at his house on Saturday, July 1 after he began demolishing the steps to work out why water kept leaking into his home.
Michigan StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

160 bowling balls found buried in yard

NORTHERN SHORES, Mich. — What do people do with old bowling balls? One homeowner discovered what the previous property owner did with his or hers — they buried them. But David Olson didn’t find just one or two bowling balls buried on his property in Norton Shores, Michigan. He was...
SciencePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Felt kind of like a paleontologist,’ says homeowner who discovered Brunswick bowling balls buried on property

NORTON SHORES, MI – David Olson discovered 158 Brunswick bowling balls buried beneath his house’s back landing in Muskegon County. “(I) ended up pulling ball after ball and layer after layer and felt kind of like a paleontologist sifting through the bones with my hands as a brush,” he told MLive on video with a chuckle. “I was probably working on it for four hours, and then looked behind me, and there’s just a sea of balls.”
Hobbiesmix1079.com

Digging Behind House, Man Unearths 158 Bowling Balls

A Michigan man was working on a home improvement project behind his house and came across a rather unusual discovery. David Olson, 33, was replacing his back porch steps when he noticed a bowling bowl. As he continued to dig further, he began unearthing more. According to the Detroit Free Press, Olson said, “I was kind of assuming maybe there were just a couple in there just to fill in. The deeper I got into it the more I realized it was just basically an entire gridwork of them making up the weight in there,” Eventually, Olson found 158 bowling bowls! It’s a shame it wasn’t money, gold or gems. Have you ever discovered hidden treasure?Source: Detroit Free Press: https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/07/11/muskegon-county-man-finds-158-bowling-balls-under-back-step/7905890002/
Michigan Stateinsideedition.com

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project

If you don’t know David Olson, maybe you know him by his other name: "The Bowling Ball Guy." Olson was in the midst of removing the old concrete steps at his Michigan home when he discovered a bowling ball. He didn’t think anything of it and kept working on his renovation until he found another ball and then another ball.
Public SafetyPosted by
Indy100

Man finds more than 150 bowling balls mysteriously buried beneath his house

Here’s something that you definitely don’t read about every day: a man has discovered more than 150 bowling balls buried beneath his home in Michigan. 33-year-old David Olsen discovered this bizarre anomaly when he was demolishing the back steps of his house on 1st July and discovered the first of many mostly black bowling balls buried in sand behind some cinder blocks.
Lifestylefemalefirst.co.uk

Man discovers 160 bowling balls under the stairs

David Olson was renovating his home in Michigan when he discovered 160 bowling balls under the stairs. A man was renovating his home when he found 160 bowling balls under the stairs. David Olson was taking the stairs apart at his house in Michigan earlier this month when he spotted...
Michigan StateThrillist

16 Must-Hit Stops for a Michigan Road Trip

From the lakes to the breweries to the trails. Few states boast the combo of accessible, vast wilderness and modern cities that Michigan does. The Great Lakes State, as Michiganders lovingly call it, is best explored from its seemingly endless shores: 3,288 miles worth of winding roads overlooking these world wonders of the glacial age. Whether you take this ultimate Michigan road trip by bike, car, (or even boat), you will surely be welcomed by humble, big-hearted people delighted to show you the best of our state along the way. We simply ask that you tip your waitstaff, wear a mask, and for gahdssake’s, don’t litter.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The First Pizza Place in Michigan, 1949

There are two Michigan pizza places that are noted as Michigan "firsts". The first official pizza restaurant is Fricano's Pizza Tavern, which opened in Grand Haven in 1949, owned by Gus Fricano. The other one of note is Buddy's. Now, to avoid any arguments, it's known that Buddy's in Detroit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy