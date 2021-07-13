Video: Michigan Man Unearths Bevy of Bowling Balls Buried Beneath Back Step

A Michigan man was working on a home improvement project behind his house and came across a rather unusual discovery. David Olson, 33, was replacing his back porch steps when he noticed a bowling bowl. As he continued to dig further, he began unearthing more. According to the Detroit Free Press, Olson said, “I was kind of assuming maybe there were just a couple in there just to fill in. The deeper I got into it the more I realized it was just basically an entire gridwork of them making up the weight in there,” Eventually, Olson found 158 bowling bowls! It’s a shame it wasn’t money, gold or gems. Have you ever discovered hidden treasure?Source: Detroit Free Press: https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/07/11/muskegon-county-man-finds-158-bowling-balls-under-back-step/7905890002/