White Sox Select Haylen Green in the 20th round (605th overall)

By Darren Black
South Side Sox
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaylen Green is the final pick of the draft for the White Sox, a lefty reliever out of TCU. He did start a few games over his career, but the vast majority of his 88 games pitched came in relief. Over his career, he had a 3.36 ERA, the best coming in a limited freshman year. In 168 2⁄3 innings, he had 176 strikeouts, which is a good number, and he only walked 50 batters.

