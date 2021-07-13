Gastineau Channel Little League Minors All-Stars Begin Tourney
Ketchikan Front: J.Rushton, R.Jones, K.Michels, A.Marrs, J.Sayer, M.Birch, JK.ames. Back: J.Schwartz, F.Lynch, M.Nicholas, M.Peters, B.Nicholas, L.Rahr, O.Eckholm, B.Phillips, T.Birch. The Gastineau Channel Little League Minors Division All-Stars, ages 8-10, begin their Special Games tournament play Wednesday against Ketchikan. Gastineau Channel has divided into two teams for tournament play. GCLL Black...www.kinyradio.com
