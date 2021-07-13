Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gastineau Channel Little League Minors All-Stars Begin Tourney

kinyradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKetchikan Front: J.Rushton, R.Jones, K.Michels, A.Marrs, J.Sayer, M.Birch, JK.ames. Back: J.Schwartz, F.Lynch, M.Nicholas, M.Peters, B.Nicholas, L.Rahr, O.Eckholm, B.Phillips, T.Birch. The Gastineau Channel Little League Minors Division All-Stars, ages 8-10, begin their Special Games tournament play Wednesday against Ketchikan. Gastineau Channel has divided into two teams for tournament play. GCLL Black...

www.kinyradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Erickson
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Gastineau Channel#Ketchikan Front#Gcll Black#Gcll Red#White 20#Miller Field#Ccll Red#Gcll Team Black#Gcll Team Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

GIRLS OF SUMMER: Culpeper Senior All-Stars finish second at state tourney

When the District 14 tournament kicked off three weeks ago, Culpeper Little League president Paul Drogoz was optimistic that a handful of the county’s youth baseball and softball teams had a shot at advancing to the state tourney. Drogoz’s optimism has proven to be well founded, with one Culpeper squad...
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Little League: 11U Baseball All-Stars win District 19 Championship

FREEPORT — The Rochelle Little League 11U Baseball All-Stars defeated Freeport twice to take home the Illinois Little League District 19 Championship title this past weekend. Rochelle (2-0) opened the tournament with a 19-2 victory over Freeport on Thursday before edging Freeport 6-5 in the championship game Sunday afternoon. The...
Pearland, TXHouston Chronicle

Little League: Pearland baseball stars headed to state tourney

Pearland East will take on Washington County at 8 p.m., Saturday in a first-round game in the Texas East State Little League Tournament in Tyler. In the first game of the tournament, Port Neches will battle Needville at 5 p.m. Pearland East reached the state tournament by sweeping its three...
Swansea, MAHerald News

LITTLE LEAGUE: Swansea 13/14 junior all-star team wins sectional championship

SWANSEA – There’s another champion crowned in Swansea. The Swansea all-star junior 13-14 team recently won sectionals after a narrow win over Oxford, 4-3. Swansea posted three consecutive wins to clinch a spot in the Massachusetts semifinal game against East Bridgewater on Saturday. The junior all-star team began the sectionals...
Hamilton, OHJournal-News

West Side All Stars win state title, move step closer to Little League World Series

Hamilton team to represent Ohio at regionals for 10th time in 12 years. The West Side Little League All-Stars are now one stage away from a trip to Williamsport. West Side beat Tuscarawas County 6-1 on Wednesday to win the Ohio Little League State Tournament at Ironton National, marking the organization’s 10th state title in 12 years at the 12-and-under age division.
SportsWMDT.com

Major league softball all-stars head to regionals, asking for a little help to get there

DELMAR, MD. – This could finally be the year the Delmar Little League Major Softball All-Stars make it to the world series. However, before that they tell 47 ABC, they have to make it past regional’s in Connecticut. “We all just won states, we’re all coming from different regions or districts and it’s going to be crazy,” says Ava Twilley, a team member.
Hamilton, OHJournal-News

West Side Little League All Stars fall in state tourney, still one win away from title

Hamilton team faces Tuscararwas County on Wednesday for championship. The West Side Little League All-Stars bid for a state title hit a snag on Tuesday. West Side advanced to the 12-and-under state final as the winners bracket champion Monday with a 15-5 win over New Albany in Ironton. But the Hamilton team suffered its first loss of the tournament Tuesday, a 5-1 setback to Tuscarawas County, to set up a rematch between the two teams at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the double-elimination event.
Huron, SDPlainsman

Huron Little League All-Stars

In the front, from the left are: Sean Janes, Parker Bischoff, Tyce Huber, Jackson Ford, Crosby Hartman, and Landon Schutt.. In the back are coaches Matt Bischoff and Joe Chase, Gavin Waldner, Chase Schuchhardt, Jace Bales, Davis Chase, Carter Porisch, Diego Colon, Blaise Simon, alternate Colt Culver, and coach Ryan Schuchhardt.
Floyds Knobs, INThe Evening News

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: FKCC 10U All-Stars try for 5th straight state title

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Community Club 10U All-Stars are on a drive for five. FKCC has won four straight state championships in this age group, beginning in 2016. COVID-19 canceled last year’s tourney, so Floyds Knobs will begin its quest for a fifth consecutive title at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, when it faces the Chet Waggoner Little League All-Stars from South Bend in the first game of the six-team tourney in Roselawn.
Plainview, NEholtindependent.com

O’Neill Little League Wins Quad County Tourney

The O’Neill Irish Little League competed in the Quad County League Tournament from July 5 to July 12. O’Neill was the number one seed heading into the tournament with a perfect 10-0 record. O’Neill opened up with Wausa/Osmond on Monday and won 8-4. Their next opponent on Friday was Plainview. O’Neill won 12-7.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

State Little League Tourney returns to Kearney

KEARNEY — There’s nothing like having a tournament at your home field. For the first time in 21 years, Kearney hosts the state Little League state tournament, which returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “Everyone is very happy to be back on the field, and it has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy