JLL has completed a total of 42,821 s/f of leasing in three transactions at 505 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on behalf of building owner Stawski Partners. Pharma firm Mesoblast Inc., signed for 16,052 s/f on the entire third floor; Brean Capital took 16,052 s/f on the entire fifth floor, and Brownstone Investment Group signed for 10,717 s/f on the entire 10th floor.