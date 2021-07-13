OnChain Music Announces its Artist & Label Roster and Releases its (MUSIC) Token for Trading on Uniswap and Pancakeswap: Company Helps Artists, Bands, Singer/Songwriters, DJs and Musicians Earn Royalties on the Blockchain

A new study commissioned by TikTok and undertaken by MRC Data and Flamingo suggests that the social media platform’s influence on culture and music is growing. MRC Data found that most TikTok users are discovering new music on the platform that they don’t hear anywhere else. 75 per cent of users say they discover new artists through TikTok and 63 per cent hear new music on the app that they’ve never come across before. This has also sparked the “Heard it on TikTok” moment, the company says, whereby 72 per cent of its users agree that they associate certain songs with TikTok.