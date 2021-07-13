Cancel
OnChain Music Announces its Artist & Label Roster and Releases its (MUSIC) Token for Trading on Uniswap and Pancakeswap: Company Helps Artists, Bands, Singer/Songwriters, DJs and Musicians Earn Royalties on the Blockchain

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles, CA, July 13, 2021 – OnChain Music, a company designed to help artists, bands, singer/songwriters, DJs and musicians earn royalties on the blockchain, has released its artist and label roster. Concurrently, the company has just released its OnChain Music token (MUSIC), which is now officially live and trading on UniSwap and PancakeSwap. The announcements were made today by Ben Kopec, OnChain Music’s CEO and Founder.

