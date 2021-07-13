How to Grow Robellini Palms
Robellini palms are dwarf palm trees that are popular among landscapers and houseplant enthusiasts alike. Their small size makes them versatile and they grow well individually or when planted in clusters. Robellini palms are frequently used as accent plants in landscaping, in containers, and indoors as houseplants. Characterized by graceful fronds that grow between 3 to 5 feet long and a thin trunk, robellini palms are sure to add a tropical flair to any space.www.thespruce.com
